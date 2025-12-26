Ruscists hit Uman with a rocket: 6 injured, including children. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Uman in the Cherkasy region. There are reports of casualties.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to Ekstrenka, there are currently six people injured, including two children. All are receiving the necessary assistance.
There is damage to residential infrastructure. All necessary services are operating," the statement said.
Later, Taburets reported: "The aftermath of the missile strike on the city is being dealt with. All services are working. Medical personnel are providing assistance to injured residents. Fortunately, none of the six are seriously injured."
A hotline is operating in the Uman community:
+380969112911
+380936651302
What preceded it?
The air force warned of a high-speed target moving towards Uman.
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