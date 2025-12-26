In Pokrovsk, occupiers brutally dealt with family that stayed in city: man killed, woman raped. VIDEO

In the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Russian occupiers brutally dealt with a family that had stayed in the city while waiting for the Russian army. The Russians tortured and then killed the man, and raped his wife.

A testimony video by local resident Viktoriia Shvaiko, who suffered at the hands of the occupiers, was published by journalist Denys Kazanskyi, Censor.NET reports.

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The occupiers brutally dealt with the family

In the video, the woman says that on the night of December 22–23, 2025, three drunken Russian soldiers broke into her home where she, her husband and her mother-in-law were present. She identifies them as servicemen of the 30th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army, with the call signs "Ulybka," "Shukher" and "Stroy."

She says the occupiers first began abusing her husband: they beat him, then shot him in the leg and killed him.

The woman says the Russian soldiers raped her in turn. She also says they wanted to kill her mother-in-law as well, but she managed to escape while the soldiers were raping the homeowner.

In the video, the woman says her husband was not a supporter of Ukraine, was waiting for Russia, and planned to join the Russian army as a driver.

"This video is mandatory viewing for everyone to understand what happens, where Russia’s army comes," Kazanskyi commented.

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