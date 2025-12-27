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Trump on peace talks: there is chance to reach agreement

Trump: Ukraine and Russia want peace, but not at the same time

US President Donald Trump said that Russia's war against Ukraine is the most difficult of all, but he is optimistic about achieving peace.

According to Censor.NET, the White House chief said this in an interview with the New York Post.

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"Well, I think we have a good chance of doing that," said the US president.

He added that Ukraine and Russia are interested in agreements, but not at the same time.

"I think they want to do it now, and I think Russia wants to do it. But every time one wants to do it, the other doesn't," Trump said.

Read more: Russia plans to recruit more than 400,000 soldiers next year, Budanov says

He also acknowledged that resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine has proven to be a difficult issue.

"I have settled eight wars, and this one is the most difficult of all. But I think we will do it," Trump said.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump

  • Also remind, that earlier, Zelenskyy announced that on December 28 he would visit the United States, where he would meet with Donald Trump.

Draft plan to end the war

  • On December 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced for the first time the 20 points of the "basic document on ending the war." According to him, this document previously had 28 points.
  • According to him, the document may be put to a nationwide referendum.
  • Zelenskyy said that the US will gradually lift sanctions against Russia.
  • If a peace agreement is signed, mobilization may be transformed or canceled.

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Russia (13986) Ukraine (6066) Donald Trump (3037)
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