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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,204,510 people (+1,200 per day), 11,469 tanks, 35,557 artillery systems, 23,831 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Another 1,200 Russians were destroyed in a day.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,204,510 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 28, 2025, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,204,510 (+1,200) individuals
  • tanks - 11,469 (+5) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,831 (+8) units.
  • artillery systems - 35,557 (+15) units.
  • MLRS - 1,581 (+2) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,264 (+0) units.
  • aircraft - 434 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 96,227 (+688) units.
  • winged missiles - 4,136 (+29) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 71,778 (+166) units.
  • special equipment - 4,029 (+0) units.

See more: Number of enemy logistics facilities and special forces hit – General Staff. PHOTO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Read more: Russia plans to recruit more than 400,000 soldiers next year, Budanov says

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Russian Army (12164) Armed Forces HQ (5357) liquidation (3110)
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