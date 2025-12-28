Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,204,510 people (+1,200 per day), 11,469 tanks, 35,557 artillery systems, 23,831 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,204,510 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 28, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,204,510 (+1,200) individuals

tanks - 11,469 (+5) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,831 (+8) units.

artillery systems - 35,557 (+15) units.

MLRS - 1,581 (+2) cases.

air defense systems - 1,264 (+0) units.

aircraft - 434 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 96,227 (+688) units.

winged missiles - 4,136 (+29) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 71,778 (+166) units.

special equipment - 4,029 (+0) units.

See more: Number of enemy logistics facilities and special forces hit – General Staff. PHOTO

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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