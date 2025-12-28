Britain and Germany agree to purchase $70 million worth of mobile artillery systems

The United Kingdom and Germany have signed a joint contract worth $70 million to purchase modern RCH 155 mobile artillery systems, which can fire while moving and hit targets at a distance of over 70 km.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Truth, this is stated in a statement by the British government.

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Under the agreement, the delivery of military equipment to Britain and Germany will be accelerated.

Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) Platform RCH 155

Under the agreement, the UK will receive the Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) RCH 155 platform, and two more platforms will be sent to Germany for joint testing.

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The RCH 155 is mounted on the BOXER armored vehicle and can:

fire 8 shots per minute while moving at speeds of up to 100 km/h;

hit targets in any direction without changing position;

drive 700 km without refueling;

operate with only two crew members thanks to the latest automation.

Earlier, the United Kingdom and Norway signed a "first-of-its-kind defense agreement" to create a joint fleet to counter Russian submarines and protect critical infrastructure in the North Atlantic.

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