Trump said he is not setting "any deadlines" for peace agreement

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States is not setting any deadlines for the conclusion of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

He said this after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Mar-a-Lago, according to Censor.NET.

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No deadlines

According to the US president, he currently has no deadlines.

"But there will be a security agreement, and it will be a 'strong agreement'," he stressed.

"We are in the final stages of negotiations. Either it will end, or it will continue for a long time. Millions of people will be killed, and no one wants that," the US president said.

"For Ukraine , this (peace plan, ed.) also brings great economic benefits. They have a lot to rebuild, and it can bring in a lot of revenue. And they have great potential for that," Trump said.

Trump emphasised the priority of ending the war and noted the efforts of the Ukrainian side in preparing the agreements. He stressed that the main deadline for him is to "end the war" because, in his words, too many people have died.

Regarding the security agreement, Trump promised that the agreement would be "strong" and that European states would take an active part in protecting Ukraine and implementing the agreement.

Meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

On Sunday, 28 December, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump began in Florida.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting of the leaders would be devoted to security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelenskyy are to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Before meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read more: US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees with possibility of extension, - Zelenskyy