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Ruscists fired missile towards Cherkasy region: it was destroyed by air defence forces
Russian troops launched a missile towards the Cherkasy region. The target was destroyed by air defence forces in the Uman district.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
The Air Force warned of a missile launch towards the Cherkasy region.
Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Taburets, announced that the target in the region had been destroyed.
"We thank the defenders of our skies. They successfully destroyed a Russian missile in the Uman region," he said.
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