ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10555 visitors online
News attack of Cherkasy region
1 189 3

Ruscists fired missile towards Cherkasy region: it was destroyed by air defence forces

Russia launched a missile at Cherkasy region: it was shot down by air defence forces

Russian troops launched a missile towards the Cherkasy region. The target was destroyed by air defence forces in the Uman district.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force warned of a missile launch towards the Cherkasy region.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Taburets, announced that the target in the region had been destroyed.

"We thank the defenders of our skies. They successfully destroyed a Russian missile in the Uman region," he said.

Read more: More than 9,000 families in Vyshhorod have been without electricity for four days: restoration work is continuing non-stop. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (17993) Cherkasy region (113) Umanskyy district (12)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 