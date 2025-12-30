Kyiv court sets pre-trial measure for Kolomoiskyi’s lawyer Serhii Stetsiuk

Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District Court has ordered pre-trial detention for a lawyer linked to oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, with bail set at UAH 4.239 million.

As Censor.NET has learned, the lawyer in question is Stetsiuk.

Prosecutors sought detention with bail set at UAH 40 million, citing the suspect’s financial status.

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What is known?

Earlier, the lawyer and his assistant were served with suspicion notices over allegedly defrauding a property developer of $100,000, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to investigators, in June–July 2025, the lawyer misled company representatives, claiming alleged tax-law violations had been found and that he could influence tax authorities. On July 17, he and his assistant allegedly received $100,000 via an intermediary for purported help in avoiding additional tax assessments.

A motion has been filed with the court seeking pre-trial detention for the lawyer with bail set at UAH 40 million, and detention for the assistant with bail set at UAH 4 million.

Under the law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

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