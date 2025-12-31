Russia has spent approximately $550 billion on full-scale war against Ukraine, - FIS

Since the start of its full-scale invasion, Russia has spent approximately $550 billion on the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

They noted that this amount is equivalent to 24 annual budgets of the Russian Federation for higher education or 22 budgets for healthcare.

"A significant part of these expenditures is hidden: 59% of the military budget is classified. In the first three quarters of 2025, 4.816 trillion roubles were spent on ‘open’ items, while 7.038 trillion were spent on 'closed' items. In annual terms, the closed part of expenditure increased by 39%," the report said.

The FIS emphasised that the Kremlin is shifting the financing the war onto the population through new taxes and price increases. In 2022–2025, prices for Russians were continuously growing.

Read more: US doubts Russia’s economic attractiveness even after war in Ukraine ends - WSJ

"Gazprom" compensated for the loss of European markets at the expense of domestic consumers: the average cost of utilities rose by 43%, and an increase of about 14% has already been announced for next year.

Rising prices

Fuel prices have risen by 29–35%, and this trend will continue in 2026. Real estate in the Russian Federation rose in price by 50% between 2022 and 2025; in 2026, a further increase of 6–7% is expected, and in Moscow itself – up to 20%," they explained.

The biggest price increases are in food: dairy products have risen in price by 62%, meat by 41%. Forecasts for 2026 predict further price increases of tens of percent.

Read more: War with Ukraine draining Russian economy: banking system in crisis, - WP