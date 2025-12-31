"Winter Support": 18 million Ukrainians have applied

As part of the "Winter Support" program, 18 million Ukrainians have applied. Last year, the figure was 14.4 million people.

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Applications via Diia and Ukrposhta

The largest number of applications, 14.3 million, were submitted online through the Diia app, including 3.3 million applications for children, and the assistance has already been credited to everyone.

Another 1.9 million applications were submitted at Ukrposhta branches, including 124,000 for children; payments under these applications are ongoing.

Those who applied from December 16 will start receiving the assistance in early January 2026.

Read more: "Zelenskyy’s thousand" will be funded at expense of child protection and low-income support programmes – media

How and where the assistance can be used

The ministry reminded that the "winter thousand" can be spent on Ukrainian-made goods, including food (excluding excisable goods), pharmaceutical drugs, and books. It can also be used to pay utility and postal services or to make charitable donations. Ukrainians most often use the assistance to pay utility bills and to purchase pharmaceutical drugs and food.

Funds received to the "National Cashback" card via Diia must be used by June 30, 2026. As of today, Ukrainians have made payments worth more than UAH 8.5 billion via this card.

Meanwhile, recipients who receive the assistance via Ukrposhta — both those whose payment was processed automatically and those who applied in person at branches — will be able to use the 1,000 hryvnias until the end of February 2026.

Read more: There are funds for winter support, they will arrive 10 days after application - Zelenskyy