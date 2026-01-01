Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,208,970 personnel (+1,060 per day), 11,488 tanks, 35,678 artillery systems, 23,849 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,208,970 Russian occupiers.
This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 1 January 2026 are estimated at:
personnel - approximately 1,208,970 (+1,060) individuals
tanks - 11,488 (+7) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23,849 (+4) units
artillery systems - 35,678 (+36) units
MLRS - 1,587 (+1) units
air defence systems - 1,266 (+0) units
aircraft - 434 (+0) units
helicopters - 347 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 98,453 (+769) units
cruise missiles - 4,136 (+0) units
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 2 (+0) units
automotive equipment and tankers - 72,418 (+171) units
special equipment - 4,035 (+0) units
"Data is beng clarified", - the General Staff added.
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