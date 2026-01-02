Occupiers hit ambulance with drone in Kherson: driver injured

On the evening of January 1, Russian occupiers attacked an emergency medical team that had responded to a call to treat the wounded in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. The strike damaged the ambulance, injured the driver, and killed one person and injured six others in the community.

This was reported by the Kherson MBA, according to Censor.NET.

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Kherson

Yesterday, at around 10 p.m., Russian occupiers attacked an emergency response team that had arrived to treat the wounded in the Dnipro district with a drone.

As a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone, an ambulance was damaged, and the driver was injured.

Watch more: Russians shelled centre of Kherson: they hit market, man killed (updated). VIDEO

A 70-year-old man suffered a mine-blast and closed head injuries, as well as a concussion. He was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Bilozerska, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Sofiivka, Novotiahynka, Sadove, Stepanivka, Rozlyv, Veletenske, Zorivka, Kizomys, Posad-Pokrovske, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Novoraysk, Bilousove, Berehove, Burhunka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Kozatsk, Mykilsk, Mykhailivka, Novodmytrivka, Olhivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Shevchenkivka, Romashkove, Yantarne, Chereshenky, Nadiivka, and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the region, damaging four high-rise buildings and eight private houses. The occupiers also destroyed farm buildings and vehicles.

Victims

As a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson community, one person was killed, and seven were wounded.

Yesterday, at around 10 p.m., Russian occupiers attacked an emergency response team that had arrived to treat the wounded in the Dnipro district with a drone.

As a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone, an ambulance was damaged, and the driver was injured.

A 70-year-old man suffered a mine-blast and closed head injuries, as well as a concussion. He was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

Yesterday, five people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

See more: Two people were killed, and five more were injured as result of shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS