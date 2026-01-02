UAV attack in Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, houses and lyceum damaged

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones overnight. Two people were wounded in the attacks, civilian infrastructure was damaged, and air defence forces destroyed 17 enemy drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Synelnykivskyi district

The enemy struck the Synelnykivskyi district with drones. They targeted the communities of Slovianska, Bohynivska, and Vasylkivska.

Two people were injured. A garage, a summer kitchen, and an extension to a house caught fire. A lyceum, a sports hall, and a private home were also damaged.

Watch more: Defense Forces continue to hold Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region – Operation Task Force "East". VIDEO

Kryvyi Rih

Vehicles were damaged as a result of a UAV attack in Kryvyi Rih.

Nikopol

The enemy also struck Nikopol. They used FPV drones.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation announced from more than 40 settlements in Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region

The work of air defence forces

From evening to morning, air defence forces destroyed 17 drones in the region, according to the Air Force Command.