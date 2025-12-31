Defense Forces continue to hold Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region – Operation Task Force "East". VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Operation Task Force "East", according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Within the defense sector of the 9th Army Corps, the settlement of Dachne continues to be held firmly.

Units of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the line and are thwarting all enemy attempts to advance every day," the statement said.

Read more: Russian propaganda claims capture of Rodynske in Donetsk region; Azov says fighting for city is ongoing

What preceded this?

In early August 2025, Russia claimed it had captured Dachne. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the claim at the time.

Read more: Part of Huliaipole is under the control of Russian troops, - Southern Defence Forces