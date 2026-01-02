Erdogan to hold phone call with Trump on Monday on Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on January 5 to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Censor.NET reports this, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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The talks are scheduled for Monday evening at around 4 p.m. local time.

The Turkish leader clarified that the call is expected to cover both Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation in Palestine.

Read more: Erdogan announced talks with Putin: They will discuss peace efforts and restoration of grain corridor

"Meanwhile, on Monday evening at around 4 p.m., we have another contact with Mr. Trump scheduled. And we will have an opportunity to discuss both the issue between Russia and Ukraine and the situation in Palestine," Erdogan said.

As a reminder, Turkey wants to return the S-400 air defense missile systems it bought from Russia almost ten years ago. The move would end a controversial deal that worsened its relations with the United States and other NATO members.

Read more: Erdogan asked Putin to take back S-400 air defence system in order to improve relations with US, - Bloomberg