Erdogan to hold phone call with Trump on Monday on Ukraine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on January 5 to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.
Censor.NET reports this, citing RBC-Ukraine.
The talks are scheduled for Monday evening at around 4 p.m. local time.
The Turkish leader clarified that the call is expected to cover both Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation in Palestine.
"Meanwhile, on Monday evening at around 4 p.m., we have another contact with Mr. Trump scheduled. And we will have an opportunity to discuss both the issue between Russia and Ukraine and the situation in Palestine," Erdogan said.
As a reminder, Turkey wants to return the S-400 air defense missile systems it bought from Russia almost ten years ago. The move would end a controversial deal that worsened its relations with the United States and other NATO members.
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