Erdogan announced talks with Putin: They will discuss peace efforts and restoration of grain corridor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that on Monday, November 24, he will hold a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, he announced this at a press conference during the G20 summit in South Africa.

Erdogan recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited his country this week. Tomorrow, he plans to speak with Putin.

"Our efforts regarding the grain corridor are aimed at paving the way for peace. Tomorrow, at the negotiations, I will again raise this issue with Putin. I believe it will be very good if we manage to launch this process," Erdogan said.

He assured that Turkey would do everything possible to pave the way for peace in Ukraine.

Erdogan said he would share the results of his conversation with the Russian dictator with European and American leaders and allies.

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