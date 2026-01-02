Nawrocki: Unresolved issues remain between Ukraine and Poland that should be addressed

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that "unresolved issues" remain in relations with Ukraine and need to be addressed.

Censor.NET reported this, citing RMF24.

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Nawrocki commented on the possibility of a new start in relations between Poland and Ukraine.

"I firmly believe so. President Zelenskyy’s visit to Warsaw is proof that Ukraine cares about good relations with Poland. Our shared strategic interest in the face of the threat from the Russian Federation is obvious, and it is one of the few issues that unites me, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the current government," he said.

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Poland’s expectations of Ukraine

At the same time, Nawrocki stressed that a new start should be based on partnership. "This partnership is evident in my contacts with President Zelenskyy, but for the first time, Poland’s specific expectations of Ukraine are also being voiced," the president added.

He emphasized that it is his duty to speak on behalf of the Polish people, whether it concerns Ukraine, Germany, or Israel, and reiterated that "unresolved issues" remain in relations with Kyiv and must be resolved.

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