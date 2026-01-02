Zelenskyy awards state honors to 310 Ukrainian defenders, 155 posthumously

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to 310 service members, including 155 posthumously, for bravery and selfless service in defending the country.

The relevant decree No. 2/2026 dated January 2 was published on the president’s website, Censor.NET reports.

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The document says the awards were granted for personal courage shown in defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the selfless performance of military duty.

The defenders received the Cross of Combat Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi, and For Courage, as well as the medals For Military Service to Ukraine and For Saving a Life.

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