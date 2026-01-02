Ukraine attracted record $45bn in international security assistance in 2025 – Shmyhal
In 2025, Ukraine attracted more than $45 billion in international security assistance — the highest figure since the start of the full-scale war and nearly 30% more than in 2024.
Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said this, Censor.NET reports.
Areas of support
According to him, the key areas of support in 2025 were:
- supplies of weapons and ammunition;
- development of air and missile defense systems;
- investment in joint production;
- procurements for Ukraine’s defense industry;
- training, repairs, technical support, and logistics.
More than $6 billion in international assistance was directed specifically to develop Ukraine’s defense industry, including under the so-called "Danish model."
Frozen Russian assets
In addition, Ukraine received nearly $3 billion from proceeds generated by frozen Russian assets in the European Union and the United Kingdom. The funds were used to purchase weapons and develop the defense sector.
"International support for Ukraine is becoming long-term and systemic. This is key to deterring Russian aggression, strengthening our defense capabilities, and ensuring a just peace in Europe. I sincerely thank each of our partners for this extremely important support," Shmyhal wrote.
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