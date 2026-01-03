Maduro declares state of emergency in Venezuela after claims of US attacks

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil Pinto has accused the United States of military aggression, strikes on civilian and military targets, and attempts to seize the country's strategic resources. Against the backdrop of these statements, President Nicolás Maduro has declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

According to Censor.NET with a link to ZN.UA, he emphasized that the act violates the Charter of the United Nations, and named Washington's goal as "seizing Venezuela's strategic resources, in particular its oil and minerals."

Read more on our Telegram channel

They will not succeed. After more than two hundred years of independence, the people and their legitimate government remain steadfast in defending their sovereignty and their inalienable right to determine their own destiny. The attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a "regime change" in alliance with the fascist oligarchy will fail, as will all previous attempts," the minister said.

Watch more: Powerful explosions in Caracas. US Air Force launched massive attack on military targets in Venezuela. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Pinto called on all "social and political forces in the country" to resist the "imperialist attack." According to him, the army and people of Venezuela "are mobilized to guarantee sovereignty and peace." He added that complaints would be sent to the UN Security Council, the Secretary-General of the Organization, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, and the Non-Aligned Movement, asking them to condemn the actions of the United States.

The minister also said that President Nicolás Maduro had signed a decree declaring a state of emergency throughout the country. All states and municipalities in Venezuela were ordered to immediately deploy the Comprehensive Defense Command and the comprehensive defense authorities.

What preceded it?

On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions were heard in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. According to media reports, Trump ordered strikes on targets in Venezuela, including military facilities.