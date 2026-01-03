Powerful explosions in Caracas. US Air Force launched massive attack on military targets in Venezuela. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On the morning of 3 January, powerful explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.
What is known?
In particular, loud explosions were heard in the Fort Tiuna area on the southern outskirts of Caracas.
According to media reports, the US Air Force launched a massive attack on military facilities in the Venezuelan capital.
According to Clash Report, air strikes were carried out on the port in Caracas.
According to Reuters, there is a partial blackout in Caracas: after the American bombing, the lights went out in the southern part of the capital.
What preceded it
- Recall that on 10 December, it was reported that the United States had intercepted a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.
- The Skipper was under close scrutiny by Washington because of its links to Iranian energy operations.
- On Saturday, 20 December, the US seized another oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.
- Later, it was reported that another tanker, the third one, had been seized.
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