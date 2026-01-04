Trump: I’m not thrilled with Putin, he kills too many people

US President Donald Trump said he is "not thrilled" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin because he "kills too many people."

The White House chief made this statement during a press conference on the operation in Venezuela, according to Censor.NET.

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What Trump said about Putin

Journalists asked the US president whether he had discussed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro during his last phone call with Putin.

"We never talked about leader Nicolas Maduro," Trump said.

The journalist then asked, "Are you angry with him (Putin, ed.) right now?"

"I'm not thrilled with Putin. He kills too many people," the US leader replied.

Read more: Russia gives U.S. data on alleged Ukrainian drone that "attacked" Putin’s residence

Trump on the war in Ukraine

Trump also reiterated that he had ended "eight and a half wars." The White House chief noted that he believed it would be easiest to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I ended eight and a half wars. Thailand and Cambodia... They started the war again. Now we have eight and a half, because this war has started again, so I would say it's half a war. I thought it would be easiest to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia, but no... It's not my war, but I want to stop it. Did you see that 30,000 people, mostly soldiers, died last month? I want to stop this... If I can stop this war and stop (the killing, ed.) of 30,000 young people," said the head of the White House.

The US president also added that there has been "some progress" in resolving the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

"I inherited this war. It was Joe Biden, Zelenskyy, and Putin who started this war. I came in when this situation was already there. And it's terrible... This war has become a sea of blood," Trump added.

Read more: NSA and CIA refuted Kremlin’s claims about attack on Putin’s residence, - WSJ