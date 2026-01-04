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Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2: rescuers found body fragments of another person

consequences of the attack on Kharkiv

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen again, with the remains of another person found at the site of the strike overnight.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"Fragments of the body of another deceased person have been found. The search and rescue operation in Kharkiv continues," Synehubov clarified.

In the evening, it was reported that fragments of another person's body had been found at the site of the enemy strike.

See also: Animal rights activists accuse owner of eco-park near Kharkiv of cruelty to animals after Russian shelling

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that a 3-year-old boy was found under the rubble, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

On the night of January 3, rescuers found a woman's body under the rubble in Kharkiv, presumably the mother of the deceased 3-year-old boy.

Watch more: Russian troops attacked two districts of Kharkiv region: fires broke out, people were injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Strike on Kharkiv on January 2

  • On January 2, in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the Russian army struck a residential high-rise building.
  • A five-story building was destroyed, as was part of the entrance to a four-story apartment building.
  • Window panes and facades in nearby buildings were damaged.
  • Contact networks and power lines were torn down, and traffic lights were damaged. Thirteen cars were damaged.

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