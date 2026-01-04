Russian troops attacked two districts of Kharkiv region: fires broke out, people were injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 4 January, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Chuhuiiv and Kupiansk districts of the Kharkiv region with strike drones. Three fires broke out.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Details of the night attack

In the village of Martove, Pechenihy district, a house and a gazebo with a total area of over 200 square metres burned down. Three people were injured.

In the village of Kalugino-Bashkirivka, Chuhuiv district, two garages and two cars burned down.

In the village of Zhukiv Yar, Velykoburlutsk district, a residential house with an area of 150 square metres burned down.

"In general, units of the State Emergency Service, in particular medical teams and community rescue officers, were involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling," the State Emergency Service specified.

See also: Two people injured, houses and cars destroyed as a result of enemy shelling in the Kharkiv region

Consequences









Read more: Russia’s strike on Kharkiv: child’s body found under rubble, rescue operation continues