Ministry of Defence has approved more than 1,300 new models of Ukrainian weapons for use in 2025

In 2025, the Ministry of Defence approved more than 1,300 new models of Ukrainian-made weapons and military equipment for use. This is a quarter more than last year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defence website.

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The largest share is accounted for by:

unmanned aerial vehicles – over 550 models;

ammunition for various purposes – over 270 models;

over 50 models of automotive equipment;

11 models of armoured vehicles (including special armoured cars);

13 models of small arms.

Read more: Ukrainian defense industry attracted $6.1 billion in foreign funding in 2025, - Ministry of Defense

"This is the result of systematic work by Ukrainian manufacturers, who are not only scaling up production but also creating new technological solutions for the front line," the statement said.

The development of the domestic defence industry is a strategic priority. Own developments and modern technologies are one of the key foundations of the Ukrainian army's resilience.

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