Ukrainian defense industry attracted $6.1 billion in foreign funding in 2025, - Ministry of Defense

In 2025, the Ukrainian defense industry attracted a record $6.1 billion in foreign funding. The funds were received under the "Danish model," through direct purchases by partner countries and from proceeds from frozen Russian assets, which allowed the defense industry to increase its production capacity to $35 billion.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defense website.

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The Ukrainian defense industry is growing steadily

The Ukrainian defense industry has been growing steadily since 2022 and will reach a production capacity of $35 billion by 2025. To make full use of this capacity, Ukraine is attracting funding through European Union programs and individual initiatives of partner countries.

"We are grateful to all our partners for supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities and developing our defense industry, as this contributes to strengthening security throughout Europe," said Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

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Foreign financing of the defense industry

In total, in 2025, the Ukrainian defense industry received $6.1 billion in foreign funding. For comparison, in 2024, this amount was about $600 million.

The United Kingdom, Denmark, Lithuania, Canada, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, the United States, and Sweden have contributed to the Ukrainian industry.

Almost $1.8 billion was allocated to the production of Ukrainian weapons under the "Danish model" introduced in 2024.

Ukraine attracted over $4.3 billion thanks to direct purchases by partner countries from domestic manufacturers for the needs of the Security and Defense Forces. Of this amount, almost $900 million was allocated to supply units within the framework of the "Drone Line" project initiated by the President of Ukraine.

A significant portion of funding in 2025 came from proceeds from frozen Russian assets. In total, the Ukrainian defense industry received more than $1.1 billion through this mechanism.

In addition, Ukraine has submitted its own projects in the defense industry within the framework of the SAFE mechanism. The total expected funding for these projects is $5 billion. Joint projects with European partners are real steps towards integrating the Ukrainian defense industry into the European ecosystem.

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