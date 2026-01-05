Fierce street fighting continues in Huliaipole, - Southern Defence Forces

Intense fighting continues in Huliaipole and surrounding villages. Russian troops are trying to dislodge Ukrainian defenders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on air by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine.

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"We had a sad record yesterday, with 65 combat clashes. Twenty-five combat clashes took place in Huliaipole, 20 in the northern suburbs, in the village of Varvarivka. Several more took place near the village of Zaliznychne," said Vladyslav Voloshyn.

Assault teams are conducting search and rescue operations throughout the city

He emphasised that our positions are located throughout almost the entire city, and our assault groups are conducting strike and search operations.

Watch more: Enemy does not fully control Huliaipole, Russian assault groups being eliminated, - Southern Defence Forces. VIDEO

"Huliaipole is now a large grey zone where street fighting is taking place, and the situation is quite complicated. According to our intelligence, during the fighting for Huliaipole, the enemy changed two groups of its troops from several brigades. Over the past month, it has lost more than 10,000 servicemen in the southern directions, and 70% of them are in Huliaipole and the surrounding settlements," the spokesman said.

He added that over the past 2-3 days, the enemy has received an additional 1,600 rounds of ammunition of various calibres to support the assault operations of its units.

Read more: DeepState: defense of Huliaipole is complicated by terrain, city is effectively in gray zone