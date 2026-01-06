Night attack by UAVs on Ukraine: Air Defence destroyed 53 out of 61 drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 6 January, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 61 UAVs. The ruscists launched Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel – the Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Results of air defence operations

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 53 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, centre and east of the country.

Eight strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations.

Read more: Enemy attacked with 9 missiles and 165 UAVs. 137 drones were destroyed, - Air Force