Night operation by Defence Forces: strikes on oil depot, radar station and Russian drone control points

As part of measures to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of 6 January, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Gerkon Plus oil depot near the village of Striletski Khutory in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"The target has been hit. Explosions have been recorded. A fire has broken out. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the report says.

What other targets were hit by the Defence Forces

In addition, enemy unmanned aerial vehicle control points were hit in the following areas:

Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine;

Valetovka, Kursk region, Russian Federation;

Graivoron, Belgorod region, Russian Federation.

In all cases, hits on targets were recorded.

Watch more: Missile and artillery arsenal and oil depot hit by SSU drones in Russia, - sources. VIDEO

A 9S32 radar station of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system in the Novoyanisoly area of the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region was also hit.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck an area where enemy forces were concentrated in the Staroselsky district of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The target was hit. Casualties are being clarified.

It is noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to systematically weaken the military-economic capabilities and offensive potential of the Russian occupation forces.

"Targets directly involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine are being hit," the General Staff emphasised.