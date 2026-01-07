Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 95 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized missile and 81 drones. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of January 7, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 95 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea, Donetsk – TOT Ukraine.

About 60 of them are "Shaheds".

And the "Iskander-M" from Taganrog.

See more: Consequences of massive Russian attack on Dnipro: children among the wounded, damage reported. PHOTOS

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 07:30 a.m., Air Defense Forces shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 81 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs in the north, center, and east of the country.



Fourteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, and debris from downed UAVs was recorded falling in five locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.