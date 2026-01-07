In December–January, Defense Forces received over 1,500 interceptor drones day, Defense Ministry says

Drone Industry

In December–January, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reached a high average rate of supplying interceptor drones to the Defense Forces — more than 1,500 units per day.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

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The ministry noted that these supply volumes made it possible to significantly boost units’ capabilities in countering aerial targets — from the front line to protecting rear regions.

Another tool for strengthening capabilities has been the work of the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace. Through the platform, military units ordered and received more than 7,000 tactical-level interceptor drones, which makes it possible to quickly meet needs without waiting for centralized deliveries.

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Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized that interceptor drones are a critically important element of multi-layer air defense, as they help preserve air defense missile stocks and increase the density of counter-UAV operations.

Earlier, Shmyhal reported that in December 2025, the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) was delivering to the military an average of almost 950 interceptor drones per day. The procurement of anti-Shahed UAVs has been identified as one of the key priorities for 2026.

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