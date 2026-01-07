In one night, fighter from 1020th Anti-Aircraft Regiment with call sign Miguel destroyed 24 Shaheds with Ukrainian "STING" interceptors. VIDEO

Ukrainian air defence has set a new record for intercepting enemy drones. In one night, a soldier from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment, codenamed "Miguel", destroyed 24 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, video footage of the strikes confirms the successful work of Ukrainian air defence interceptors. All recorded targets were destroyed using STING unmanned interceptors, which demonstrated high efficiency in repelling a massive air attack.

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According to the unit, this is a record number of "Shaheds" destroyed in one night by a single operator. This result was made possible by the coordinated work of the unit, high-quality air reconnaissance and modern interception capabilities.

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STING is a Ukrainian FPV interceptor drone developed by the "Wild Hornets" team, which uses virtual reality (VR) technology and, in the future, artificial intelligence to shoot down enemy Shahed-type strike drones and jet UAVs. It is significantly cheaper than air defence missiles and can reach speeds of up to 315 km/h, effectively intercepting targets.

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