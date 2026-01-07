Russians strike Synelnykove district: one woman killed, three more people wounded

Today, January 7, Russian troops struck a community in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one death and several injuries.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Tragic news from the Vasylkivka community in Synelnykove district. The aggressor sent a UAV there. As a result, a 77-year-old woman was killed. She was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," the statement said.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: ruscists shelled the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts, leaving two dead and 9 wounded. PHOTO

It is noted that three more people were injured:

A 56-year-old local woman

men aged 43 and 75.

It is reported that all remain under medical supervision. Their condition is moderate.

What preceded it?