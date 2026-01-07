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News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Day in Zaporizhzhia region: ruscists shelled the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, leaving two dead and 9 wounded. PHOTO

Two people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shelling during the day

According to the Regional Military Administration, the occupiers carried out a total of 682 strikes on 24 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

See more: Ruscists shelled Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, three wounded, numerous damages. PHOTO

  • Russian troops carried out eight air strikes on Yuliivka, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Mykilske, and Pryluky.
  • 409 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mykilske, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Zelene, Pryluky, Dobropillia, and Solodke.
  • Four MLRS strikes were delivered on Mahdalynivka, Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, and Dobropillia.
  • 261 artillery strikes were carried out on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

Consequences 

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Read more: Airstrike on Polohy district leaves four injured, including children

Author: 

Hulyaypole (156) shoot out (18074) Zaporizhzhia region (2243) Zaporizkyy district (458) Polohivskyy district (325)
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