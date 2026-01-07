140 clashes recorded on frontline, 52 in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day, 140 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline. The heaviest fighting is on the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces have already repelled 44 attacks, while six engagements are still ongoing.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on January 7, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Today, communities in border settlements came under enemy artillery fire, including:

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled three assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 39 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks, while four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is attempting to advance near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Zelene, Tykhe, and toward the settlements of Vilcha and Ternova.

Read more: 99 combat clashes since start of day: most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted eight times to advance on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and toward Nova Kruhliakivka and Kupiansk. Two engagements are currently ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novovodiane, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Myrne, and Shandryholove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Sloviansk direction so far.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar, and toward Bondarne, with fighting currently underway.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

Також читайте: 200 боїв за день: РФ масово застосовує авіацію, КАБи й дрони, - Генштаб

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 52 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 44 enemy attacks, while six engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Stepove, Vyshneve, Verbove, Krasnohradske, Rybne, and Yehorivka. Ukrainian troops repelled 19 enemy assaults, while five engagements are still ongoing.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 24 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Dobropillia, Solodke, Varvarivka, Zelene, Huliaipole, and Bilohiria. Five engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out three attacks toward Stepnohirsk.

Read more: General Staff: 200 clashes in day as Russia uses aircraft, guided aerial bombs and drones in mass numbers

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian defenders near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

It is noted that there have been no significant changes in other directions.