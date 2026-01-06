General Staff: 200 clashes in day as Russia uses aircraft, guided aerial bombs and drones in mass numbers

Since the start of the day, 200 combat engagements have taken place.

This is stated in the General Staff’s update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Today, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 54 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 139 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 4,073 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,552 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs and launched 62 shellings.

Read more: Night operation by Defence Forces: strikes on oil depot, radar station and Russian drone control points

Fighting in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia and Prylipky; three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the start of the day the enemy has tried four times to advance toward Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Kurylivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, over the past day Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near Myrne, Zarichne and Derylove, and in the directions of the settlements of Drobyshcheve, Stavky, Cherneshchyna, Novoserhiivka and Ozerne. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks toward Riznykivka.

Read more: Enemy logistics disrupted: Defence Forces strike GRAU arsenal in Kostroma region of Russia, - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks in the area of the settlements of Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar, and toward Bondarne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians attacked Defense Forces positions 16 times. The invaders concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka and Kleban-Byk, and toward Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaipillia and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried 41 times to break through our defenses in the areas of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and Filiia, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Hryshyne and Sukhetske. In some locations, combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today in this direction, Ukrainian troops

neutralised 84 occupiers, including 53 killed.

Also destroyed were 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, one quad bike, 15 vehicles and seven units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck two UAV control points, one artillery system, five vehicles and two units of special equipment, as well as 12 personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 10 times in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Verbove, Solodke and Zlahoda, and toward Oleksiivka and Ivanivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: 99 combat clashes since start of day: most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 46 Russian attacks in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene and Pryluky. Two more engagements are ongoing. The settlement of Verkhnia Tersa came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Prydniprovske direction, there have been no enemy offensive actions so far.