99 combat clashes since start of day: most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

The invaders continue assaulting the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 99 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

Border settlements came under artillery shelling from Russian territory, including Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Stara Huta, Ulanove, and Rohizne in the Sumy region, and Semenivka in the Chernihiv region.

Fighting in the north

The enemy carried out 52 attacks in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipka, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near Myrne and Zarichne, and toward the settlements of Drobysheve and Stavky.

Read more: Numerous shellings, assaults and air strikes recorded across entire front line, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling two enemy attacks toward Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the area of the settlements of Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, our troops stopped 12 enemy offensive actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and Kleban-Byk, and toward Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day the occupiers have made 27 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, and Hryshyne. The Defense Forces are holding off the enemy pressure and have already stopped 22 attacks.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,213,460 people (+940 per day), 11,512 tanks, 35,831 artillery systems, 23,863 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Verbove, Solodke, and Zlahoda, and toward Oleksiivka and Ivanivka.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky. Another 13 engagements are still ongoing. The village of Verkhnia Tersa was hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In other directions of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

Read more: Since start of January 5, there have been 172 combat engagements on front, General Staff says