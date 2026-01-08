As part of the Ukrainian President’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative, and with support from the Save Ukraine team, another group of children and teenagers has been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Censor.NET reports that Oleksandr Prokudin said this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Among those rescued from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region are children aged 3 to 17. All of them went through threats, coercion, and the imposition of propaganda," the statement said.

Read more: Another group of Ukrainian children brought back from occupied Kherson region

A three-year-old and a five-year-old girl in kindergarten were forced to draw the Russian tricolor and give soldiers handmade gifts for holidays. Russians involve our children in propaganda from the youngest age and continue doing so in higher grades.

A 17-year-old boy at a Russian school studied drill elements and how to handle military weapons. The boy, along with his classmates, was also registered for military service, which is a step toward serving in the occupation army immediately after coming of age.

Read more: Russia prepares children for war, - Ukrainian intelligence

"The children are now staying at the Hope and Recovery centers, where they receive psychological support, help with documents, housing, and care. I sincerely thank everyone involved for their help in rescuing the children," Prokudin wrote.

Bring Kids Back UA initiative to return Ukrainian children