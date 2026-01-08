Another group of Ukrainian children brought back from occupied Kherson region
As part of the Ukrainian President’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative, and with support from the Save Ukraine team, another group of children and teenagers has been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Censor.NET reports that Oleksandr Prokudin said this.
"Among those rescued from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region are children aged 3 to 17. All of them went through threats, coercion, and the imposition of propaganda," the statement said.
- A three-year-old and a five-year-old girl in kindergarten were forced to draw the Russian tricolor and give soldiers handmade gifts for holidays. Russians involve our children in propaganda from the youngest age and continue doing so in higher grades.
- A 17-year-old boy at a Russian school studied drill elements and how to handle military weapons. The boy, along with his classmates, was also registered for military service, which is a step toward serving in the occupation army immediately after coming of age.
"The children are now staying at the Hope and Recovery centers, where they receive psychological support, help with documents, housing, and care. I sincerely thank everyone involved for their help in rescuing the children," Prokudin wrote.
Bring Kids Back UA initiative to return Ukrainian children
- Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the initiative has documented more than 19,546 cases of the illegal deportation or transfer of Ukrainian children.
- As of now, more than 1,859 children have already been returned to Ukraine.
- For example, 449 children were returned in 2024.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password