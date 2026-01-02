Russia prepares children for war, - Ukrainian intelligence

Russia no longer hides the military training of children, presenting it as part of social and educational programmes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

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According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian authorities are systematically integrating elements of military training into programmes for minors, in particular UAV piloting skills.

Read more: Occupiers deport children from Kherson region to Russian camps for "re-education" – NRC

Militarisation of education

The Russians plan to include drone control in the standards of the all-Russian GTO ("Ready for Labour and Defence") complex, which is officially positioned as a programme for the physical development of children.

In addition, Russia has announced a new system for assessing the physical condition of schoolchildren. One of the key criteria is directly related to future readiness for military service. Thus, health indicators are increasingly being correlated with fitness for the army.

In fact, the line between physical education and military mobilisation of children in Russia is gradually disappearing, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian authorities announced their intention to strengthen state control over military and sports training for minors, equating such activities with full-fledged education.

Watch more: Kremlin propagandist Klimov counts Russian "two-hundreds" in war with Ukraine: "Question arises at one and half million". VIDEO

Propaganda and military symbols for children

At the regional level, militarisation is becoming increasingly demonstrative. Military elements are even being integrated into festive events. Children are given rides on military vehicles, allowed to shoot guns, and New Year characters appear on tanks.

Military symbols are increasingly entering children's spaces and everyday environments.

Earlier, the Centre for Countering Disinformation reported that Russia was involving loyal foreign journalists in spreading propaganda, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Read more: Russians took almost 600 children from occupied territory of Donetsk region on "cultural tours" in Russian Federation - CCD