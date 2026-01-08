Zelenskyy appoints new heads for four regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees appointing new heads of the Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administrations. The new chiefs will be officially introduced in the regions soon.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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"Today the documents regarding new heads of four regions have already been prepared. I signed these decrees. The leaders will be introduced soon: Poltava region, Chernivtsi region, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk region," Zelenskyy said.

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He added that a candidate for the Ternopil region was also approved today. "And overall, we will continue personnel decisions," the head of state promised.

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Who will head the regional military administrations?

Nataliia Zabolotna has been appointed head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration,

Oleksandr Hanzha — head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration,

Vitalii Diakivnych — head of Poltava Regional Military Administration,

and Ruslan Osypenko — head of Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration.

This is evidenced by decrees published on the President’s Office website.