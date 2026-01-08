Defense Forces hit occupiers’ fuel train in Crimea and repair unit in Donetsk region, General Staff says

Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out fire strikes on logistics facilities of the Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea and the Donetsk region. The strikes were carried out to weaken the enemy troops’ supply and reduce their combat capabilities.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff’s press center.

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Strikes on enemy logistics in Crimea

To disrupt the supply of fuel and lubricants to units of the Dnepr operational grouping, Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out fire strikes on rolling stock (a train echelon) carrying fuel and lubricants at the loading rack of the Hvardiiske oil depot in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Watch more: Ukrainian drones destroyed radar stations and base of enemy unmanned boats in Crimea. VIDEO

Strikes on occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region

In addition, to reduce the enemy’s combat capabilities in the Orikhiv direction, the location of the occupiers’ repair unit was hit in the area of the settlement of Hirne (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region).

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue measures to systematically reduce the military-economic potential and offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers. More to come. Glory to Ukraine!" the agency stressed.

Read more: Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions in Kerch, Yalta, Saki and Yevpatoria