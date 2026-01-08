AFU control northern Pokrovsk and are stopping enemy in Myrnohrad, Syrskyi says

Ukrainian defenders are making maximum efforts to stop the enemy’s advance in the Pokrovsk direction.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Pokrovsk

According to him, the operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction is the most difficult — about half a hundred combat clashes take place every day.

The Commander-in-Chief worked with military units carrying out combat missions in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

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The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue active defense

According to him, the enemy is trying to increase pressure on defensive positions, is moving additional reserves, and is looking for opportunities to advance, including through infiltration actions and continuous assaults.

"Our troops are making maximum efforts to stop the enemy’s advance and destroy its personnel and equipment. The northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control. We are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad. We are conducting active defense," Syrskyi noted.

Based on reports from the field, Syrskyi clarified the tasks for commanders of army corps and brigades. He also identified a number of specific measures to strengthen the resilience of the defense and ensure the stable operation of key logistics routes on which the supply of ammunition and reinforcements depends.

Read more: Syrskyi: Quality of basic training in many brigades needs to be improved

Combat capabilities

Separately, the Commander-in-Chief emphasized that preserving the units’ combat capabilities and the lives of Ukrainian servicemen remains a priority.

"Fighting in this direction is marked by high dynamics and intensity, but Ukrainian warriors act decisively and professionally, demonstrating strength, resilience, and cohesion," Syrskyi added.