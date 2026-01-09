International law does not limit my decisions, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated that his actions as commander-in-chief are limited only by his own morality. International treaties and laws are not an obstacle to the use of military power.

According to Censor.NET, Trump said this in an interview with The New York Times.

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When asked about the limits of his global power, he replied:

"Yes, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. That's the only thing that can stop me."

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Trump said he sees no need for international law, although he added that the administration should adhere to it only when he deems it expedient for the US.

Selective application of restrictions

The US president emphasized that restrictions under international law would only be applied at his discretion, which effectively gives the administration the freedom to act selectively.