Pope Leo XIV calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, says Holy See is ready to support efforts

Pope Leo XIV, in his annual address to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, called for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine and expressed the Holy See’s readiness to support any initiatives aimed at peace.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Vatican News.

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The head of the Catholic Church noted that pride often becomes the root of conflicts and wars, and that Ukraine is one of the first victims of this logic. The Pope called for an immediate ceasefire and for dialogue guided by a sincere desire to find paths to peace.

"We see this in many contexts, beginning with the war ongoing in Ukraine and the suffering of the civilian population. In the face of this tragic situation, the Holy See stresses the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue," Leo XIV said.

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He appealed to the international community not to step back from its commitment to seek just and lasting solutions to protect the most vulnerable and restore hope to affected populations. "The Holy See is ready to support any initiative that promotes peace and harmony," the pontiff added.

The Pope also stressed the importance of complying with international humanitarian law, which should prevail over military or strategic interests. He condemned the destruction of hospitals, housing, and critical infrastructure, as well as the drawing of civilians into hostilities.

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"Protecting the principle of the inviolability of human dignity and the sacredness of life always carries greater weight than any national interests," Leo XIV emphasized.