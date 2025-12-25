Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine in Christmas address

In his first Christmas address in St Peter’s Square in Rome, Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Ukraine and other conflict-hit regions of the world.

This was reported by dpa, Censor.NET writes.

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The pontiff asked that "the guns fall silent" and urged Russia and Ukraine to find the courage for "sincere, direct and respectful dialogue" with the support of the international community.

The Pope also mentioned other global conflicts and prayed for the victims of war and violence in Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He offered prayers for justice, peace and stability for Lebanon, Palestine, Israel and Syria.

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Leo XIV recalled his recent trip to the Middle East, during which he heard people’s fears and their sense of helplessness in the face of power relationships that make them suffer. He mentioned in particular the residents of Gaza, "who have lost everything".

The address concluded with the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing - to the city and the world.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV said he was dissatisfied that Russia had refused to halt hostilities over Christmas on the front line in Ukraine.

Read more: Russia rejected Christmas ceasefire and resorted to terror against Ukraine – Zelenskyy