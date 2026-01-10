Trump’s friend will gain access to one of largest lithium deposits in Ukraine, - NYT

Ronald Lauder, a close ally of Donald Trump, has joined the consortium that won the tender to develop one of Europe's largest lithium deposits.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The New York Times.

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In addition to Lauder, the consortium includes the energy company TechMet. A stake in this company is owned by the US government corporation DFC, which underscores Washington's direct interest in the project.

The Ukrainian government commission stated that the tender was impartial. According to officials, the consortium scored the highest number of points by meeting all key criteria and offering investments significantly exceeding the minimum $179 million.

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Що відомо про родовище літія?

The Dobra deposit is located in the Novoukrainskyi district of the Kirovohrad region (central Ukraine) near the village of Novostankuvatskoe (near Dobrovelychkivka).

It consists of two main ore occurrences/areas—Stankuvate (North) and Nadiya (South).

The main valuable raw material is lithium ore (in particular spodumene and petalite), which is of strategic importance for the production of batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage devices.

In addition to lithium, ores may contain tantalum, niobium, rubidium, cesium, beryllium, tin, and other metals.

The Dobra deposit is of great importance to the Ukrainian economy and energy security, as lithium is a key element in modern technologies (electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy).

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