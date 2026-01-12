Attack by pupil with knife at school in Kyiv: Correspondence with suspected hostile special services is known. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Law enforcement officials have classified the actions of a minor who attacked a teacher and a pupil at a school in the capital as attempted murder.
This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to Censor.NET.
According to Censor.NET, the incident occurred at school No. 233.
Details
The police have opened a criminal case.
"It has been established that this morning, a 9th grade student, while at school, put on a pre-prepared mask and helmet in the cloakroom, then ran into the classroom and attacked a 39-year-old class teacher and a 14-year-old classmate with a knife.
Preliminary, the minor was diagnosed with multiple cuts on his back and forearms, and the teacher with stab wounds to her hands and abdomen. Both victims were hospitalised, and the severity of their injuries is being determined," the statement said.
After the attack, the 14-year-old assailant locked himself in a bathroom and stabbed himself in the arm and abdomen.
The schoolboy is currently in hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.
The police have opened a case under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - attempted murder of two or more persons.
The motive for the crime is currently being established.
In addition, during the investigation, law enforcement officers found correspondence with suspected hostile special services on the suspect's phone. The investigation is ongoing.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that a pupil attacked a teacher and another schoolboy with a knife at one of the capital's schools.
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