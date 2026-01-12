Pupil with knife attacked teacher and classmate at school in Kyiv, - police. PHOTO

A pupil attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife in one of the capital's schools.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The incident was reported to 102 at 8:45 a.m.

"According to preliminary information, one of the pupils came to school with a knife and attacked a teacher and a classmate. The victims are receiving medical assistance," law enforcement officials said.

Arrest

The attacker has been detained and the police are working at the scene. Additional information will be provided later.

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondriievskyi said that the incident took place in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv.

The attack was committed by a student born in 2011. During the incident, the student also injured himself.

The media published a possible photo of the student.

Read more: Shooting on Lviv school grounds: conflict between parents leaves man wounded – police. VIDEO