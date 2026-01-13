Ukraine initiates emergency OSCE meeting over Russian strikes, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced an emergency OSCE meeting at Ukraine's request due to Russian strikes and disregard for peace initiatives under the auspices of the United States.

He reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"Pressure on Russia, including at international forums, will not cease as long as the terrorist state persistently continues its genocidal aggressive war. After a series of emergency meetings, including at the UN Security Council and NATO, this Thursday, January 15, at Ukraine's request, the issue of Russian strikes and disregard for peace efforts under the auspices of the US will be considered by the OSCE," the minister wrote.

According to him, the timing of the extraordinary debate coincides with the first meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in 2026 and the presentation of the priorities of Ignazio Cassis' chairmanship.

"This clearly shows that lasting peace for Ukraine is the main priority of this organization," Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister also called on all OSCE participating States to confront the threat and scale of the challenge posed by "the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II" to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom, and human life.

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