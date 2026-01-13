Drones of 413th unit hit launchers of Strela-10 SAM system, disabling enemy complex. VIDEO

Operators of the 413th Separate Unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces, "Raid," struck an enemy Strela-10 air defense system with attack drones in their area of responsibility.

As Censor.NET reports, the pilots directed the UAVs at the launch sections of the surface-to-air missiles, after which the occupiers’ surface-to-air missile system was put out of action.

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The fighters posted the video on social media.

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